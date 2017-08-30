ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) has recommended training and awareness for small farmers for promotion and betterment of agriculture sector.

The 38th meeting of the NA body on NFS&R was held in Committee Room of the NARC, Park Road, Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan.

Senior Director, NIGAB briefed the Committee about the functioning of NIGAB. He said that this institution was established at NARC under the umbrella of PARC. The major function of NIGAB was to give attention to the discipline of advance agriculture biotechnology and genomics (crops and animals). He added that currently this institution was leading the research for security, food sovereignty and food safety in this country.

The Standing Committee appreciated the role of Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Sr. Director, NIGAB. The Committee also emphasized that the research for development of new varieties of crops against disease, salinity and drought; selection of animal breed; and development of new drugs etc. should be continued on priority basis.

The Committee recommended that small farmers should be offered training/awareness programme for the betterment of agriculture sector. The Committee also recommended that government should provide subsidy to the farmers in this regard.