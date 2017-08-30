The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) proposed an increase in petroleum prices on Wednesday.

The regulatory body suggested an increase of Rs 0.7 per litre in the price of diesel and an increase of Rs 2.24 per litre in the petrol in the proposal sent to the petroleum ministry.

If the proposed prices are increased by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, petrol would be sold at Rs71.8 per litre and diesel would be sold at Rs78.1.

Ogra also proposed an increase of Rs15 per litre for kerosene and Rs12 per litre in the price of light speed diesel (LSD). If approved, LSD would be sold at Rs56 per litre and kerosene at Rs59.