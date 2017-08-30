ISLAMABAD - In a startling revelation, it has been learnt that PIA has caused loss of Rs 47.3 billion to national exchequer. The auditor general’s report (2016-17) stated that Rs37.15b were spent on unnecessary repair work by the officials whereas another Rs4.7b were lost to non-effective accords. Similarly Rs2.57b were lost to catering agreements and Rs 960 million to non-payments from govt’s departments, Rs40.6m were lost over irregular appointments and Rs120.88m to unnecessary agreements.