Need for uniform education system stressed

LAHORE (PR): Conference of the young workers of Wapda/Electricity held on Thursday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall. On the occasion, speakers said that the youth of nation plays a pivotal role for national development with their young energies. They are future of the country. They said equal opportunity of access to standard education should be provided to the youth. They also stressed the need of elimination of double education system which is drawing partition between children of elite and poor.

The government should take emergent measures to raise meaningful employment opportunities for the youth by developing national Industries and agriculture on war footing basis, they said.

Under the aegis of ALL PAKISTAN WAPDA HYDRO ELECTRIC WORKERS UNION (CBA) and presided over by veteran Trade Union leader Khurshid Ahmed, the meeting was also addressed by Haji Muhammad Younas Senior Vice President, Muzaffar Mateen, Maqsood Ahmed, Rana Muhammad Akram, Sheikh Shoaib, Malik Hassan, Haji Muhammad Latif, Sajid Kazmi, Zulqarnain Shah, Rizwan Munir, Shahid and other Trade Union representatives.

DHA Phase VIII possession ceremony held

LAHORE (PR): Possession Opening Ceremony of DHA Phase VIII was held on Thursday in W-Sector of DHA Lahore Phase-VIII. DHA Lahore Administrator Brig Zafar Yasin Babar graced the occasion as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Brig Zafar said that Phase-8 would be the most modern Phase of DHA Lahore. Phase-8 comprises of 16261 Kanal with 8301 residential and 718 commercial plots. For community services, Phase-8 will have 12 mosques, 35 parks, 2 sports complex, 1 cinema. In this sector there will be 2 colleges and 4 schools, a state of the art hospital, markets, clubs, community centre of international standard, as well as most modern electricity supply system. Well known consultants, developers and architectural firms of country like NESPAK, NLC, and Hassan Associates are engaged for the different facets of development.

Roots wins German spelling competition

LAHORE (PR): The final of the German Spelling Bee competition was held in Lahore with participating school teams from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi who have won the city finals in their respective cities. After winning their respective city finals, three spelling bee teams from three cities gathered at Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus Lahore for a the final round of the competition. It was a tale of three schools from three cities: The adorable little bees from Roots International Schools (Model Town), Lahore did wonderfully and they were emerged as the winner. Goethe-Institute Director Stefan Winkler handed over prizes and awards to all the participants. Roots German Language department under the leadership of RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq aims to build up a network to awaken students’ interest and enthusiasm for German language and German Society.

It offers a unique frame of activities and programmes alongside German language courses.

Huawei wins Best Consumer Electronics Brand

LAHORE (PR): The winners of “Best Brands 2016” – the Chinese brand ranking” - were announced by The Serviceplan Group, (The largest independent communications agency in Europe) jointly with GfK (World’s renowned market research organisation) at an awards ceremony held in Shanghai.

At the event, Huawei was named “Best Consumer Electronics Brand”, beating other brands competing for the category including Apple and Canon. Other winners this year include Airbnb-Best Disruptive Brand, WeChat-Best Digital Economy Brand, and BMW-Best Emotionally Bonding Brand.

Launched in Germany since 2004, the Best Brands was designed to recognise the most successful and powerful brands. It is the first brand ranking in China to take a comprehensive view of exclusively the consumer’s opinions, evaluating it based on both emotional and behavioral dimensions – creating transparency and objectivity.

Huawei has gained popularity and success at an extremely fast rate throughout the world including the Middle East region and Pakistan, which is very diverse in nature.

TEVTA initiates free Microsoft certified course

LAHORE (PR): Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is introducing four-month duration free Microsoft Certified IT Course from next month. This course is being offered at TEVTA Institutes across the province of the Punjab with the collaboration of Microsoft. TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing the officers to review the progress of the course at TEVTA Secretariat. Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, TEVTA Officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Amir Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Maqsood Ahmad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Aisha Qazi and other were also present on the occasion.

The TEVTA chairperson said that the field of IT has emerged as leading technology of era which has changed the life styles and industry trends. It has also served as a dominant sector for employment opportunities for youth.

This training programme has been chalked out according to the need and demand of local and global markets.

PEL launches new refrigerator series

LAHORE (PR): PEL launched its new refrigerator series with the name “Desire Glass Door Intello”. At the event CEO Murad Saigol was present along with other PEL top management. PEL’s Marketing Head Muhammad Shahid Said, “2016 was a very successful year for PEL in terms of growth and development.

PEL has always been contributing towards the advancement and development of the engineering sector in Pakistan by introducing a range of quality electrical equipment and home appliances.” From the last five years, PEL launched nine new refrigerator series and "Desire Glass Door INTELLO" is the 10th in refrigerator line-up, he added.

“Desire Glass door "INTELLO" series is a succession of our already successful series Desire Glass Door & Desire Glass Door Mirror. DGD "INTELLO" is one of its own kind, features incorporated in it are very unique and never tried in Pakistan refrigerators market, so PEL becomes the first one to do so,” he expressed.