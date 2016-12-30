ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review progress on the implementation of National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) on Thursday.

The minister was briefed on the progress made on various financial inclusion initiatives and allied indicators approved by the NFIS Council in September 2016. Dar directed that all relevant stakeholders including NADRA, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), provincial governments, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Ministry of Finance should work in close collaboration for increasing outreach and access of financial services to people across the country.

He emphasized the need to adopt latest technologies for enhancing financial inclusion in a more efficient manner. The minister was informed that significant growth has been witnessed in the areas of branchless banking, agriculture credit, microfinance, SME finance and Islamic banking since the launch of NFIS in May 2015.

On the occasion, Dar appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders involved in implementation of NFIS and for improving expansion of financial inclusion facilities in the country. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Finance.