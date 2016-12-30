KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23,286.0m on December 23, 2016.The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $18,299.4m, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,986.6m, hence total liquid foreign reserves reached at $23,286.0 million. During the week ending December 23, 2016, SBP’s reserves increased by $109 million to $18,299.4m due to official inflows.–Staff Reporter