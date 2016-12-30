LAHORE - Minister of State and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon has said that poverty alleviation is one of the top priorities of the present regime and BISP’s role is important in this regard.

While talking to LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Marvi said that the federal government is working a number of development programmes that would bring change in the lives of people. She also highlighted economic growth of the country and also shared many economic milestones achieved by the present government.

The minister said that Benazir Income Support Fund is one of the largest social welfare programmes around the globe. She said that within a short span of time, BISP has achieved what many organisations and programmes have not achieved in decades. She said that BSIP is set to seal top position in the world as it has adopted modern technologies to ensure transparency.

She said that comprehensive conceptual framework of BISP, supported by the state of the art technology and international best practices, makes it the most transparent and credible social safety system, not only in the country but in the world as well. She said that considering the transparency and efficiency of the programme, multilateral financial institutions and international donors are providing both technical and financial support to BISP.

“At present, BISP is rated among the best social safety net programmes of the world and grown at an impressive pace with the number of beneficiaries increasing”, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI vice president said that Benazir Income Support Programme is different of its kind and its continuity shows the political maturity of the present regime and commitment with the ailing part of the society.

He said that stipend for BISP registered people has been increased but it is still very low. It should be enhanced so that poor people can cop the economic challenges, while more people should also be registered under this programme. He said that the local government setup should be used for this purpose.

He said that strong public-private partnership can help surmounting the unprecedented economic challenges being faced by the country. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue its untiring efforts in this regard, he added.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to promote trade and investment in the country through enacting upon the policies of the government and securing a business friendly environment in the country.

The LCCI president said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also tries to secure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government. The primary objective of LCCI is to protect the interests of the business community while remaining committed to the cause of development of the country.