LAHORE - All government labs including Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and National Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFSAT) in University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) have declared Nestlé milk free from any adulterants and therefore safe and fit for human consumption.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the MILKPAK was also analysed for heavy metals by PCSIR and no presence was detected. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) lab results have also declared Nestlé milk free from adulterants.

However, UVAS Lab found presence of heavy metals in the sample of company milk though the level remained well within the safe limits as defined in food regulations.