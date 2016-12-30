TOKYO - Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday in thin holiday trading after US stocks tumbled as investors took profits from recent rallies, though some individual stocks showed big moves.

Toshiba plunged for the third straight day and was trading 23.62 percent lower an hour after the opening bell, after falling more than 25 percent earlier.

The decline followed continuing investor unease after the company's Tuesday warning of a possible one-time loss of several billion dollars over its US nuclear business.

Struggling Japanese auto parts maker Takata, meanwhile, surged more than 16 percent after news overnight that it is close to settling a US criminal probe into an exploding airbag scandal.

Takata could reach a final agreement with the US Department of Justice before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office January 20, two sources told AFP, broadly confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Officials want Takata to recognise its wrongdoing and pay a financial penalty that could exceed $1 billion, one source said.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.55 percent, or 107.62 points, to 19,294.10 in the first minute of trading.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues inched down 0.57 percent, or 8.78 points, to 1,528.02.

The dollar edged slightly higher against the yen, trading at 117.00 yen in early trade, against 117.26 yen a day earlier in Tokyo.

On Wall Street Wednesday, the Dow retreated from its push to hit the 20,000-point milestone, falling 0.6 percent to 19,833.68, with shares of some banks falling more than one percent after the stock prices had won outsized gains in the rally seen since US election day.