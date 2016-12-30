LAHORE - World Bank’s Regional Economic Corporation for South Asia Adviser Haroon Sharif met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, economy has strengthened due to economic reforms of the present govt. International institutions are acknowledging the strengthening economy and increasing growth rate of Pakistan, he added.

CM Shehbaz said that incumbent government has adopted policy of zero tolerance against the corruption. He said that effective steps have been taken for the eradication of corruption during the tenure of PM Nawaz due to which visible decrease has occurred in corruption which has been appreciated at local and international level. The chief minister said that culture of standard, speed and transparency has been promoted in the projects and national resources of billions of rupees have been saved and are being spent on the provision of quality facilities to the masses.

He said that the Punjab government has computerised land record of 5.5 crore rural population and assistance of World Bank is appreciable in this regard. Land Record Authority has also been set up in this regard, while the Punjab government is launching computerisation programme of urban land.

He said that World Bank is best partner of the Punjab government with regard to improvement of education, health and social sectors.