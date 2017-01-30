KARACHI - The first freight train, with 1,500 tonnes of coal, was dispatched on Sunday from Port Qasim to Yousaf Wala Power Plant in Sahiwal, said Nasir Nazeer, DCO Railways Karachi Division.

He told APP that the train, which had 25 wagons, left Karachi at 6.00am and would reach Yousaf Wala in 32 hours.

He pointed out that the 4000-horse power engines imported from the United States had been put into operation, and this freight train is being operated with the same locomotive.

The DCO informed that Pakistan Railways would initially dispatch two trains daily with 3,000 tonnes of coal, adding that the number of trains would be increased up to five per day in the next few days. These trains would be dispatched with total 12,000 tonnes coal daily, he added.