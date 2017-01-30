ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government is taking concrete steps to improve irrigation sector in the province.

Radio Pakistan, quoting official sources, said that over Rs1.5 billion had been allocated in the provincial budget 2016-17 for the irrigation sector.

Sources said that with the cooperation of federal government, 10 mega irrigation projects were being completed at the cost of Rs42 billion, which will not only improve underground water level but also provide safe drinking water to the masses. Besides this, thousand of acres would be also irrigated in the province.