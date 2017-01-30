ISLAMABAD- More than 10, 000 local tourists visit Murree, Galiyat and other northern parts of the country on daily basis to enjoy snowfall.

An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) told APP that as the snowfall was in full swing at different hill resorts, the flow of tourists from various parts of the country was increasing day by day.

He said (PTDC) had started counting the number of tourists to various famous hill stations from the start of the current winter season. He expressed the hope that more tourists would visit various hill resorts in the coming days. He said a detailed report would also be issued at the end of the season to compare the tourists flow with that of the previous years.

He informed that PTDC information Centre worked round the clock to facilitate the tourists and provide required information to them about various famous resorts. The resorts, including Bhurban, New Murree, Kashmir Point, Pindi Point, Mall Road and Ayubia are packed with tourists these days.