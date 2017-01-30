ISLAMABAD - World Bank (WB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Krisalina Georgieva said on Sunday that she held constructive discussions with the Pakistani leadership on the Indus Waters Treaty.

During her three-day visit, Georgieva called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, met with his economic team led by Federal Minister for Finance and the Federal Minister of Water and Power.

In a statement issued at the end of her visit to Pakistan, the WB CEO said the discussions helped her fully understand all perspectives on the Indus Water Treaty.

She said the WB would also help Pakistan and India in finding out a solution to the dispute with respect to the treaty.

The WB chief further said that during her meetings with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the two sides agreed for speedy implementation of structural reforms to spur private investments.

She also met the leadership of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and learnt about the reforms, efforts and development projects at provincial level

This was Georgieva’s first visit to any country after assuming her new role on January 2. She plans to visit India in the next week.

India, Pakistan and the World Bank are signatories to the Indus Water Treaty, and are in discussions now on how to resolve the disagreement the two countries have over New Delhi’s construction of two hydroelectric power plants.

Maintaining its neutral role as a signatory to the treaty, the WB, had in December last year, announced break in the processes initiated by India and Pakistan separately to consider alternate ways to resolve their disagreements.