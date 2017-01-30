ISLAMABAD - Work on 50 windmill projects is underway at Gharo-Keti Bandar and Hyderabad wind corridor in Sindh.

According to Radio Pakistan, wind power projects, having the capacity of producing 2000 megawatts of electricity, are expected to be operational by next year.

Meanwhile, financial closing of 36 other such projects has almost been completed, and these will be made operational by the end of next year.

After completion of these projects, 2000 MW of electricity will be added to the national grid which will be helpful in meeting the national and provincial energy requirements.