Wheat worth $967,000 exported in

previous financial year

ISLAMABAD (NNI): As many as 3,676 metric tons of wheat worth $967,000 was exported during previous financial year (2016-17) as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year. Wheat exports from the country during 12 months of financial year, 2016-17 registered 512.3 percent increase as against the exports of 2015-16, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Wheat exports from the country during financial year 2015-16 were recorded at 450 metric tons valuing $158,000, whereas no quantity of wheat was exported in month of June, 2017. During the period from July-June, 2016-17, sugar exports from the country grew by 21.90 percent and recorded at 307,862 metric tons as compared the exports of 293,451 metric tons of same period last year. The country earned $161.253 million by exporting the surplus sugar in 12 months of last financial year as against the earning of $76.677 millon of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, about 22,927 metric tons of spices worth $84.22 million were exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 19,746 metric tons of spices valuing $76.677 million of same period last year.

During previous financial year, exports of oil seeds nuts and kernal grew by 56.83 percent as compared the same period of year 2015-16, it added.

About 36,525 metric tons of oil seed, nuts and kernals worth US$ 47.287 billion exported during last year as compared the exports of 20,938 metric tons worth US$ 30.152 million of same period last year.

Havelian-Manshera section of Thakot-Havelian Motorway set to be completed

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Work on Thakot-Havelian motorway is in full swing and the 118 kilometre project would be completed in December 2019. National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman Kashif Zaman told the media that the motorway is in early harvest project category and its 39 kilometre Havelian-Mansehra section would be completed in April 2018. He said that there would be three inter changes in the 39 km section which included Khota Qabar inter change, Qalandarabad and Manshera interchnge. He said that 120-kilometre section of the motorway, part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to be completed in 42 months with a cost of Rs 133.98 billion. China Exim bank will fund 90 percent of the project, while the remainder will be funded by Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had performed its ground breaking on August 28 last year. The stretch of motorway from Havelian passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, ending at Thakot.

It will have five tunnels -two at Abbotabad, one each at Battal,Karmong and Mansehra.

India is world’s third-biggest beef

exporter: FAO report

ROME (NNI): India is the world’s third-biggest exporter of beef and is projected to hold on to that position over the next decade, according to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation (OECD). OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2017-2026 report released this week said, “India exported 1.56 million tonnes of beef last year and was expected to maintain its position as the third-largest beef exporter, accounting for 16 per cent of global exports in 2026” by exporting 1.93 tonnes that year.” The type of beef exported was not specified, but the meat exported appeared to be mostly from buffaloes as the report specified the animal for imports by Myanmar from India. According to the OECD database, India imported 363,000 tonnes of beef last year and the amount was projected to stay the same over the decade. The total world beef exports in 2016 were 10.95 million tonnes and was expected to increase to 12.43 million tonnes by 2026, according to the FAO.

The Outlook report ranked Brazil as the world’s top beef exporter, followed by Australia.

Weeds harm crops badly, says survey

LAHORE (APP): Weeds pose a serious threat to different crops and reduce the yield drastically, said a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department here on Saturday. According to a survey, conducted in Ayub Agriculture Research Instititute, Faisalabad, weeds harm wheat yield up to 45 per cent, cotton production up to 3 to 41 per cent, rice 17 to 39 per cent, sugarcane up to 10 to 35 per cent, corn 24 to 47 per cent, pulses 25 to 55 per cent and vegtables up to 39 to 89 per cent. He suggested that farmers should enure removal of weeds to increase the crops yield. Weeds also affect the quality of production with which farmers get less price of their crop in the market, he added. Meanwhile, agriculture scientists in the country have discovered a technology through which rice can be cultivated without water, sources told APP here on Saturday. Sources said that our agriculture scientists were fully capable of doing wonders and the latest research would directly help the farmers.