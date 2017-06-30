KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,358 million on June 23, 2017.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $16,376 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,982 million, so total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,358 million. During the week ending June 23, 2017, SBP’s reserves increased by $955 million to $16,376 million due to official inflows including $622 million from ADB and $106 million from World Bank.