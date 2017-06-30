The government has revised the prices of the petroleum products for the next month, reports Radio Pakistan.

Briefing media in Islamabad on Friday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the price of petrol and high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs1.50 per litre each.

The new price of petrol will be Rs71.30 and high speed diesel Rs79.90 effective from mid night.

He said the prices of the light diesel oil and kerosene oil will remain intact at Rs44 each.

The finance minister said that the revision has been made with the approval of the prime minister and the government will have to bear a loss of Rs2.4 billion due to subsidy.