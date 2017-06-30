Saarc Chamber for promoting trade with Afghanistan

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the China’s mediation bid to ease Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions and said trilateral cooperation among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China will bring prosperity and peace in the region. SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said, “We will continue to play our role for the promotion of trade with Afghanistan and special Afghan desk has also been established to facilitate the traders.” China is proposing a trilateral mechanism for cooperation for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and coordination of counterterrorism actions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he added. He said China can play a beneficial role in unfreezing Islamabad-Kabul relations at a time when the Trump administration doesn’t have any policy in place for the Pakistan-Afghanistan region, adding that China can limit Indian influence in Afghanistan.

He said Afghanistan is a natural transit corridor and most of its own infrastructure projects can be aligned with OBOR, he added.

Drain out rainwater from cotton fields within 24 hours: CCRI

MULTAN (APP): Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood on Thursday advised farmers to drain out rainwater from their cotton fields within 24 hours after rain. Cotton was a sensitive crop and its roots would be unable to breathe and absorb food in case of presence of rainwater in the field for over 24 hours and it may cause plant's death, Dr Zahid said in a statement on Thursday. The rainwater should be drained into empty fields and farmers should also pay attention to removing weeds and must perform hoeing after rain, he said. The weeds that were not removed by hoeing should be removed by hands, he said, adding that weeds served as habitat for enemy pests and could cause 30-40 per cent production loss by sharing resources meant for cotton plants. Dr Zahid said farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and apply spray only after consulting agriculture officials.

Number of mobile broadband users reaches 41.8 million

ISLAMABAD (APP): Number of mobile broadband users (3G & 4G Internet) has almost touched 41.8 million mark till May 2017, registering an increase of 1.16 million subscribers during one month. The number of mobile broadband users, which was 40.57 million till April this year, has reached 41.8 million. Statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday revealed that since launch of such services three years back, the number of such subscribers is showing a reasonable growth with each passing month. In January this year, the number of 3G and 4G users was 38.3 million while nearly 37.574m mobile internet users were found to have been using data connections in Dec 2016. As per statistics, Jazz subscribers stood at 12.5m 3G users and Jazz LTE 895,483 users by end of May 2017. The 3G subscribers of Zong have now extended to 8.67 million and 3.82 4G users by end of May 2017. The number of Telenor 3G subscribers was 10.473 million and 519,788 4G users till the period mentioned above.

An increase has also been observed in Ufone subscribers base, reaching 4.83 million 3G users by May 2017 from 4.74 million till April this year.

OGDCL, MOL tapped 89,998,250 bbl crude oil, 87,217,244 mcf gas from KP

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan have produced Rs 99.538 billion crude oil and natural gas from its different operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 17 years. The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250 bbl crude oil and 87,217,244 mcf natural gas during the period, official sources told APP. OGDCL tapped around 59,692,454 bbl (barrel) crude oil and 86,482,196 mcf (million cubic feet) natural gas amounting to Rs 520.538 billion. The company produced 15,567,543 bbl crude, 29,626,201 mcf natural gas and 43,671 metric ton (mt) liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Chanda field, located in district Kohat of the province, during the year 2001-02 to 20015-16, worth Rs 114,049m with its 72 percent share. From the Nashpa field of district Karak, they informed that OGDCL produced 30,847,733 bbl crude oil of Rs 266,362m and 114,654,724 mcf natural gas of Rs 295,867m having 56.45pc share, from the fiscal year 2009-10 to 2015-16.

Whereas, the Mela field at Shakar Darah of district Kohat produced 13,269,684 bbl crude oil and 44,154,422 mcf natural gas amounting to Rs 110,243 million from the year 2006-07 to 2015-16 with its 56.45 percent share.

In a period of three years from 2010-11 to 2012-13, the sources said the company, having 30 percent share, produced 7,494 bbl crude oil of Rs 50 million and 1,236,097 mcf natural gas from the Sheihkhan field of district Kohat.

The MOL Pakistan produced around 735,048 mcf natural gas and 30,305,796 bbl crude oil and 223,340 mt LPG amounting to Rs 380 billion during the last 11 years.

The company produced 511,087 mcf gas, 22,337,261 bbl and 161,430 mt LPG from the Karak district of KP from year 2005 to 2015.

From the Kohat district, it tapped 110,681 mcf gas, 4,298,705 crude oil and 34,416 mt LPG, whereas the Hangu district's production stood at 113,280 mcf gas, 3,669,830 crude oil and 27,494 mt LPG during the same period.

Answering a question, they said the company sold around Rs 187.6 billion natural gas, Rs 179.6 crude oil and Rs 12.8 LPG from districts Karak, Kohat and Hangu during the period.