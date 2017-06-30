ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is keen to work with the United Kingdom (UK) for further strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

While talking to Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder who called on him on Thursday, Dar said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Dar and Richard discussed the current state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The minister said that Pakistan achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.28 percent in fiscal year 2016-17, the highest in a decade, and the growth target for FY2017-18 was set at 6 percent. Pakistan and the UK have a strong and historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas, he added.

Dar appreciated the continued support of the British government, including through DFID, for different initiatives and projects in Pakistan aimed at socio-economic development. The acting high commissioner briefed the minister on the upcoming Family Planning Summit being hosted by DFID in London on July 10 and 11, 2017. He was accompanied by Judith Herbertson, Deputy Head of Department for International Development UK (DFID) in Pakistan. The Economic Affairs Division secretary also participated in the meeting.

Pakistan to strengthen trade ties with Sri Lanka

INPfrom Colombo: The Export Development Board (EDB) of Sri Lanka, with the collaboration of the High Commission of Pakistan, organized a well attended seminar on “Business Opportunities with Pakistan”, recently.

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra was the chief guest on the occasion. The seminar was attended by Commercial Secretary of the High Commission, Adnan Younis, President Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council, Rohitha Tillekaratne, President Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment Association, Ifthikhar Aziz and other dignitaries.

Chairperson of EDB, Mrs Indra Malwatte, in her opening remarks, informed the participants about EDB’s efforts to increase exports by raising awareness about export opportunities for the Sri Lankan businessmen in Pakistan. She also recalled her experience to visit Pakistan recently which gave her idea about the great potential that Pakistan holds for the Sri Lankan firms. She appreciated the support of High Commission of Pakistan for the EDB’s efforts to improve business relations between two countries. The chief guest of the Seminar, acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz informed the gathering that Sri Lanka would be the “Focus Country for the year 2017". Sri Lanka is the only country that has been granted this status. To avail this status, the EDB would place a large Sri Lankan pavilion for Sri Lankan firms during the Expo Pakistan 2017 to be held in November this year at Expo Centre, Karachi.

The event will provide excellent opportunities for the visiting businesses to showcase their premium Sri Lankan products and interact with Pakistani as well as international buyers. The Expo was visited by above 30,000 buyers last year.

The acting High Commissioner assured Government of Pakistan’s full support to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two friendly nations.

President of Pakistan Sri Lanka Friendship Trade and Investment Association Iftikhar Aziz emphasized on innovative thinking to translate friendly relations into symbiotic economic relationship.