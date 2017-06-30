KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday started the post-Eid week on a bullish note as the benchmark shares index gathered around 380 points.

The index compounded on gains post-Eid holidays, rising 380 points albeit on thin participation and to close at 46,712 level. The 100-index was propped up by buying in heavy weights sectors like Banks, E&P’s and Cement. PSX (slip 5pc) closed at its lower limit on first day of trading, dealers said.

Steel companies took a beating on the back of excessive profit-taking with ISL (dip 4.3pc), ASL (4.9pc), ASTL (4.5pc), DSL (7.8pc) MUGHAL (-4.9pc), STPL (5pc) & HSPI (5pc) bleeding profusely, while CSAP (slump 1.4pc) & INIL (0.1pc) held their ground. While some participants attribute sector performance to ASTL’s shutdown notice, recall that some stocks have appreciated 400 percent over a year, observed analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities.

Index point leaders were HBL (gain 5pc), UBL (4.1pc), OGDC (3.8pc), DAWH (5pc) & PPL (+2.5pc) adding 407 points; while SEARL (down 4.7pc), ENGRO (1.2pc), NBP (3.9pc), ISL (4.3pc) & TRG (4.9pc), withheld 119 points from the index. On the sector front, Banks contributed 263 points, E&P’s 99 points, Fertiliser 53 points and Cement 25 points; whereas Pharma shed 38 points, OMCs 25 points and Engineering 23 points.

Analyst Arhum Ghous said market witnessed a volatile session on Thursday with thin volumes of 187 million shares. The market initially opened in the green zone but soon shed points to touch intraday low of 217 points mainly on account of ongoing futures contract rollover. During the middle hours of the trading session, market touched a high of 754 points as foreign investors barged in to scoop up value but overall weakness prevailed towards the end of the day and index finally settled to close at 46,711 points, 380 points above the opening level.

TRG (dip 4.9pc) in the technology sector was the most traded stock today and closed near its lower circuit due to negative investor sentiment. Key triggers providing catalyst for market performance in the near term could be upcoming results season and clarity on JIT investigations. Market participation slumped as volumes fell 36 percent to 187 million shares, while traded value declined 6 percent to Rs12.6 billion/$120 million.