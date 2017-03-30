ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set the deadline of December for the start of production activities in at least four factories in Gwadar.

It was announced by Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Jamaldini, who said the port city would receive more container ships in coming months due to the industrialisation process.

"We receive one or two ships in 15 days, but the frequency will increase to three ships per week in coming months," he said. "Continuity of these policies will turn the port city into a new economic capital of Pakistan."

Over 300 Chinese ships have docked at the port since 2008, but a lot is still required to reap the benefits in the city.

Among the four conglomerates which are going to start production by the end of this year, one is a Pakistani automobile company, which has already established a strong foothold in the Chinese market.

"The Chinese government has decided to fund the mega project and so far Beijing has invested Rs16 billion in construction activities at the port," said Jamaldini. "Likewise, an agreement has been inked with two shipping lines named Sinotrans and Cosco."

Jamaldin added the Chinese had done their part and it was now the responsibility of the government and the people to realise the dream of economic prosperity.

"China has already invested $50 million in the free trade zone in Gwadar. At least 300 Chinese engineers and subordinate staff have already arrived in the past six months."