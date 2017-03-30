ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Protocol of Cooperation with Cairo Chamber of Commerce (CCC) to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik and CCC Second Vice Chairman Tarek El Sallab signed the protocol of cooperation in Cairo, Egypt. Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Mushtaq Ali Shah was also present on the occasion, according to press statement issued here on Wednesday.

By signing the Protocol of Cooperation, both chambers have agreed to work for increasing direct connectivity and business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and Egypt in order to explore new areas of mutual collaboration. Both chambers would facilitate exchange of trade delegations.

The ICCI president said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed cordial relations since long, but their bilateral trade was not up to the real potential. He stressed that Pakistan and Egypt should focus on further improving bilateral trade as they have good potential to trade with each other in many areas. He hoped that the protocol of cooperation would help in achieving these goals.

The CCC second vice chairman said that the Protocol of Cooperation would help in providing Pakistani and Egyptian businessmen with all information about the two markets and available investment opportunities in various sectors of both countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CCC was established in Egypt in 1913, representing more than 500,000 members in 60 different commercial branches and more than 400 employees.