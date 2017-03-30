LAHORE: The FPCCI president Zubair Tufail has appointed Syeda Sahar Shah as senior vice chairman of the FPCCI Standing committee on human rights and standing committee on the United Nations. After assuming the charge of the two committees, the eminent legal expert on human rights vowed to work for human rights, as her life aim is to serve the masses. On the occasion, Sahar expressed concern over human rights violations committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir. She said that the Indian occupation forces were guilty of violating the Geneva conventions by targeting unarmed civilians and using excessive force. –Staff Reporter