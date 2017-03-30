LAHORE (PR): The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) spokesperson has clarified a news item published in The Nation on March 29, 2017 titled “WAPDA worker dies from electric shock, three others injured”, wherein it has been reported that four workers of 220KV Grid Station, NTDC Bund Road were seriously injured due to an electric shock and later, one of the four workers, tube-well operator died. The spokesperson clarified that the matter does not relate to the Wapda.

The spokesperson has said that actually deceased was the employee of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and the Wapda has nothing to do with the matters relating to it. The spokesperson made it clear that subsequent to bifurcation of its Power Wing in 2007 in the backdrop of Power Sector Reforms, Wapda only deals with construction of dams and hydropower projects and operation and maintenance of the existing hydel power stations. Except hydel generation in public sector, all other matters of electricity from generation to distribution now relate to various public sector companies such as Power Generation Companies (GENCOs), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Distribution Companies (DISCOs).