Faysal Bank, Dolmen Mall colaborate

KARACHI (PR): Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, together with Dolmen Group yet again has stepped forward to offer the first ever 0% installment plan for Faysal Bank Credit Cards customers. Faysal Bank has signed a business alliance with Dolmen Mall. With this collaboration, FBL Credit Card customers can convert all purchase transactions made at Dolmen Mall into 0% installment plans for 3 months. Moreover every transaction will qualify for additional gifts through luck draws.

On this occasion, Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq – Head Consumer Finance (FBL), said “This business alliance between two leading brands FBL & Dolmen Mall is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. We at FBL, continue to strive to build loyalty by offering innovative products and benefits to our valued customers.”

Fahad Ullah Khan – Head of Un-Secured Business (FBL), further added, “We are currently market leaders with more than 200 partners with over 700 outlets. This agreement will further strengthen our value proposition and provide our customers with the convenience and ease they deserve while shopping during this festive season.”

Further, expressing his views about this alliance, Faisal Nadeem, COO Dolmen Real Estate Management Pakistan said, “We strive to give our customers the best of everything and this is another step in ensuring an enhanced shopping experience at our malls.” A pioneer of the mall industry in Pakistan, Dolmen Group is known for making its mark when it comes to changing the real estate landscape of the country. Having built a legacy of innovation and trust, Dolmen Group has brought the concept of shopping malls to the country, introducing Pakistan to international standard malls, unparalleled amenities, family indoor entertainment centers and food courts. Faysal Bank believes that this alliance will play a pivotal role in cultivating a very strong mutually beneficial business relationship between Faysal Bank and Dolmen Group in the days to come.

ACCA Pakistan hosts corporate dinners

LAHORE (PR): ACCA Pakistan hosted its annual corporate dinners in three cities Peshawar, Faisalabad and Multan. The events were based on the theme “Partners in prosperity: embracing change shaping future,” and was attended by senior accounting and finance professionals holding leadership roles in different sectors and organisations.

These corporate dinners are held annually to recognize our prestigious employers across the region that are instrumental in the career development of ACCA students and members and their efforts in developing the finance profession in Pakistan by nurturing the best talent.

Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, highlighted the emerging trends in the world of finance including the work ACCA is doing with employers. He appreciated the endless support of key employers across Pakistan and how by working together, we are collectively identifying and developing opportunities present in the country.

In Faisalabad the chief guest of the event was Sh. Muhammad Saeed, President FCCI and the guest of honour was Taha Hussain, chief operating officer FGS Eduventures Pvt. Ltd. Muhammad Akbar, chief manager State bank of Pakistan was also present at the event and highlighted the ACCA recruitment plan they have had in place and how young ACCA’s have added value to the organization.

The corporate networking dinner in Faisalabad was supported by ACCA’s key employers and partners, Rafhan Maize Products, FGS Eduventures and Sitara Labels. SECP was the knowledge partner for the event.

The chief guest at the Peshawar event was Atif Khan, Minister for Education and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Also present at the ceremony were more than a hundred distinguished guests from seventy organisations including Bank of Khyber, KP IT Board, KPOGCL, KP Chamber of Commerce, US Consulate, US AID, IM Sciences, ACCA fraternity and academic heads.

The dinner in Multan was attended by Khawaja Jalal-uddin Roomi, President of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry who was also the chief guest and the guest of honour was Mr Asif Raza Saleem, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Multan. In addition to this there were distinguished guests from leading organisations of Multan including Ghulam Rasool and Company, SECP, GRC, PND Group, SUNCROP, CCBPL, Pepsi-Shamim & Co, Mahmood Group, Fatima Group, Ahmed Fine Textile, Solex Chemicals, Essential Technologies, Three Star Hosiery, Colony Textile Mills Ltd, SMEDA, Pakistan &Multan Tax Bar and ICMAP.

PSO announces special prices for Ramazan

LAHORE (PR): In the spirit of Ramazan, Pakistan State Oil has announced special prices for its customers all over the country on Altron Premium and Altron X High Performance. This is yet another milestone in PSO’s transformation into a more customer focused oil marketing company that has dedicated itself to bringing the best possible fueling experience to its customers.

PSO took the lead in introducing Altron X High Performance, Altron Premium and Action+ Diesel. These products, at par with international standards, give better mileage, enhanced engine performance, reduced emission for cleaner environment and a great driving experience.

PSO continues the journey of its transformation into a consumer-centric oil marketing company by initiating a special price offer for this Ramzan, wherein all PSO retail outlets across Pakistan will sell petrol below the officially announced prices. PSO is committed to ensuring that all customers get the maximum relief, have a great fueling experience and save money as well during this holy month.

AkzoNobel and MasterPeace join forces

LAHORE (PR): People living in more than 40 countries around the world are to benefit from a partnership between AkzoNobel and global peace movement MasterPeace which will involve painting 100 walls. Launched in Karachi, the Let’s Colour Walls of Connection initiative aims to inspire and energize cities around the world and make people’s lives more liveable and inspiring.

The initiative will also enable the two partners to contribute to two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals focused on creating sustainable cities and communities and forming partnerships to achieve those goals.

“We are transforming walls around the world into connecting channels for people through the power of colour,” said Jehanzeb Khan, CEO, AkzoNobel Pakistan. “Artists and communities have come together in Karachi as well to paint creativity and 'colour' peace. We believe that togetherness is a power, and by transforming these walls into connecting channels, we aim to connect people and bring them together."

MasterPeace is an award-winning global non-profit and non-governmental peace movement which operates in more than 45 countries and aims to mobilize people around the world to use their talents for peace building.

Commenting on launch, Saad M Rashid, AkzoNobel Pakistan’s Business Manager for Decorative Paints, said, “Let’s Colour Walls of Connection and Human Cities initiatives are our belief in connecting people through the power of colour to uplift communities. With the power of paint, creativity and thousands of participants in cities around the world, we will “colour peace” and transform walls into community centrepiece. Our Human Cities initiative aims to revitalize cities around the world and make them more liveable and inspiring.”

Officially launched in Karachi, the first of the 100 Let’s Colour Walls of Connection is being painted at the city’s St. Monica’s High School. The activity will however be spanned over 6 schools afterwards. Students, volunteers, journalists and senior management of ANPL will paint a wall projecting their dreams of “a more inclusive and embracing future for all.”

Everyone is being encouraged to follow and engage with the Let’s Colour Walls of Connection movement:

ICAP participates in education expos

LAHORE (PR): The institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan participated in the leading Education Expos in all major cities of Pakistan. The ICAP stalls attracted thousands of visitors, including people from various walks of life particularly students and counselors. A number of parents also accompanied their children in the expo at ICAP stall at each station to explore the best available learning opportunities for them.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the ICAP stall and applauded the contributions made by the Institute and chartered accountants to strengthen the economic development of country and are leading the corporate sector towards success. The minster was briefed that around 25% to 30% of ICAP professionals are spread across the globe and are in high demand due to their professional competence, integrity and drive for professional excellence. He urged the Institute being leading accountancy body of Pakistan help Government of Sindh in attaining the glory of the province within shortest possible time.

It is worth mentioning here that besides giving updated information about the CA stream, fee structure, exemptions and scholarship opportunities etc. a number of students have informed about unique characteristics of CA Pakistan such as global mobility, leadership roles etc. that’s helps in removing uncertainties and doubts and helps the students in decision making.

Executive Director ICAP, Mr. Razi Khan stated while addressing to the media on the ICAP stall that the understanding of strengths and weaknesses of an individual can be of tremendous value for their life and making career choices. The awareness for students is invaluable because it will help them to focus on the important things in an optimal way for the successful life. He also informed the students about the career prospects of the Chartered Accountancy profession, its numerous benefits and scholarship scheme as it is one of the most sought-after professional qualifications of the world for talented youth having interest in accountancy, finance and business. He further stated that credibility of ICAP and its members have been a hallmark worldwide due to high professionalism and quality of work. The profession of Chartered Accountancy is open for all who have the courage to take on challenges, aim to seek in depth knowledge and have a desire for achieving excellence. The education expo provided an excellent platform to students for sharing knowledge and, learning from the experiences of the faculty member of different universities.