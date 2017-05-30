ISLAMABAD - Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir has said that there is an enormous potential between Pakistan and Australia for enhancing trade and cooperation in different fields.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson. He said that Australia’s cooperation with Pakistan in the field of research is commendable. “Australia is a role model for Pakistan in the fields of agro processing and Australian cooperation in these fields is indispensible for taking Pakistan’s agriculture to the 21st century”, he added.

The Australian high commissioner proposed training in different sectors for Pakistan for capacity building. She informed the minister that in few weeks Australia will provide training to the department of Plant Processing in different aspects of Phytosanitary. The high commissioner also informed the minister that in the coming months a high level delegation visit is expected which will provide great boost to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In another meeting with the newly appointed Pakistani High Commissioner designate to India, Sohail Mahmood, the minister briefed the high commissioner on the background of Pakistan and India trade relations. Dastagir instructed the high commissioner that defending the territorial boundaries and safeguarding the national interest must be his top priority.