ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that the government is determined to achieve GDP growth rate of 6 percent in the coming fiscal year 2017-18.

He said the government has borrowed only for development projects and not for meeting routine expenditures. He made these remarks while chairing a post-budget meeting at FBR headquarters. The meeting reviewed matters relating to the new budget measures as well as the state of revenue collection for the current fiscal year.

PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar, FBR chairman and senior officers participated in the meeting. The FBR chairman briefed the minister on the efforts being made to ensure collection of the targeted revenue for the current fiscal. He also briefed the minister on the implementation arrangements for the new budgetary measures.

Dar congratulated the FBR team on preparation of a balanced revenue budget. He appreciated the extensive consultation carried out by FBR before the budget and said that it had been helpful in finalising progressive revenue measures. He directed FBR to make full use of the parliamentary debate on the budget and to examine in the detail the proposals received during the debate. He said that the government would give full considerations to all such proposals and make adjustments if necessary. He said the budget is a manifestation of the government’s resolve to watch for the well being of all sectors of the economy and not resort to taking just populist measures.

He also directed the FBR officials to make concerted efforts to achieve the revenue target for the fiscal year 2017-18. He said good revenue collection was exceedingly important for the government’s efforts aimed at inclusive growth and employment generation. The minister said that with dedicated efforts and strict financial discipline, the government has been able to maintain macroeconomic stability that it has gained through continued reforms and following prudent economic policies.

Haroon, on behalf of all the officials of the FBR, thanked the minister for his continued support that enabled them undertakes the budget exercise with complete success.