Rs321 million allocated for PNRA

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has allocated a total of Rs 321.530 million for three ongoing and a new scheme of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2017-18. According to the budgetary documents, Rs286.530 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs35 million for new schemes. Among the ongoing sachems, a total of Rs50 million has been allocated for capacity building in Design Assessment & Analysis to Ensure Safety of Advance Nuclear Power Plants, Rs180 million for establishment of National Radiological Emergency Coordination Centre and Rs56.530 million has been allocated for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Residential Colony at Chashma District Mianwali, Kundian. Likewise, Rs35 million has been allocated for a new scheme reinforcement of PNRA's capacity and regulatory oversight against vulnerabilities of Digitised Controls and Cyber Threats.

Water inflow in major rivers jumps

to 395,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (APP): Water inflow in all major rivers on Monday jumped to 395,700 cusecs against total outflow of 290,200 cusecs due to rising up mercury. The water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 189,200 cusecs against outflow of 120,000 cusecs. Similarly, the inflow in river Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 66,300 cusecs against outflow of 30,000 cusecs. According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (Irsa), water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.20 feet, which was 73.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. The water level in river Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.95 feet, which was 116.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,200, 128,100 and 40,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 76,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Tevta to double interest free loans

for students

LAHORE (APP): Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will increase the interest free loans for its pass out students from Rs 500 million to Rs 1000 million. While addressing a meeting of TEVTA officials on Monday at TEVTA secretariat, he said that a huge amount of Rs 2,000 million was being spent on infrastructure and now the same amount is being spent on human development. The TEVTA has decided to double the amount of interest free loans to TEVTA graduates as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Irfan said. Chairperson further said that making youth of Punjab skilled and providing them a reasonable opportunity to earn money through interest free loans is the priority of Punjab government. TEVTA is playing its part in this regard at its best, he said. He said that till now, TEVTA in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation has provided interest free loans to more than 7000 students.

He added that Japan and Turkey had provided such loans to its students for helping them in establishing their own set up. "Everyone can witness where these both countries stand globally," he added. He said that in Canada, a skilled person is getting salary of seven times greater than a simple graduate.

Irfan said that by getting these loans, students will play their part in strengthening the economy of the country besides they will also able to bear expenses of their families, adding that all loans will be provided to students on merit.

Financial deficit of Pakistan Railways

decreased significantly: Saad

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that the financial deficit of the Pakistan Railways has significantly decreased as its operations improved during the last four years. Addressing a seminar in Lahore, he said, “The performance of Pakistan Railways is promoted on modern lines to provide safe, inexpensive and fast mode of travelling to the passengers.” He said, “The condition of Railways was very pathetic in 2013, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government worked day and night to put the department on track to development.” He said, “The policy of merit has been promoted in Pakistan Railways and indiscriminate action is taken against corrupt officials.” He said, “The government is taking important decisions for the improvement of Pakistan Railways. Pakistan Railways is being upgraded from its own resources.”