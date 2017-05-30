ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain Monday lauded the government for announcing steps in the budget which will expand IT sector.

He said decisions would attract local and foreign investment, expand GDP and result in job opportunities.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that many Pakistani companies had done very well locally and on the international level while giving tax exemption to the new companies for three years which would result in expansion. He said that decision to establish IT park in Islamabad at a cost of six billion rupees and allocation of twenty billion rupees for laptop and youth programme were laudable moves. Allocation of Rs 200 million for e-gateway would strengthen mobile banking, upgrade skills of IT professionals and boost SMEs working in this field, he added.

The business leader said that IT companies working in Islamabad had been exempted from sales tax on exports which was a good move but the same facility should be extended to the companies operating in Lahore and Karachi. Moreover, the provincial governments should also consider giving relaxations to this sector, he demanded.

Reduction in duty on telecom equipment would trigger upgradation while reduction of WHT on mobile calls was also a good move, he added.