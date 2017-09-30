ISLAMABAD: A twenty-five members delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will visit Turkey to participate in`Modef Fair’ for exploring new investment avenues in Turkish markets to enhance its exports.

The delegation will visit Inegol and participate in Modef Fair Centre, where a mega furniture exhibition being held from October 17.

In Modef Fair all kinds of modern and classic furniture products would be displayed and the delegation will have an in-depth discussion with their counterparts in Turkey, said PFC chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

In a statement, he said that the leading furniture outlets and factories, as well as workshops, will also be visited for equipping with latest trends and modern designs.

The PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets including United States, Japan, European Union, and the Gulf region, he added.

A concerted action is being taken for holding exhibitions, promoting websites, organising international trade fairs and in-depth market analysis, he added.

He said that the PFC has invited foreign furniture buyers to the three-day 9th mega “Interior Pakistan” furniture exhibition in Pakistan starting from December 15 at Expo Centre, Lahore.”

The PFC chief executive added that participation in international shows should be deemed imperative for furniture

exports.

He stressed the need for the establishment of joint ventures with Turkey for the provision of required machinery, which would bolster the quality of Pakistan’s furniture products and brings them at par with international standard.