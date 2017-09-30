LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said the provincial government is improving revenue collections to spend on major development projects and citizens’ budgets.

She stated this during a workshop titled as ‘Tax Clinic’ organised by the Punjab Revenue Authority on Friday. She said the revenue being collected through taxes is being spent on education, health, public transport, clean drinking water, irrigation, agriculture and industry to improve quality of an ordinary man and boost economy. The workshop was aimed at educating taxpayers and enhancing the scope of taxpayer facilitation in beauty salon sector.

The minister said the initiatives like Tax Day and establishment of e-courts were the part of promoting tax culture. She said the PRA has got good response from beauty salon entrepreneurs who came forward for receiving facilitation. She urged the women participants to play their responsible role towards taxable income and join ‘Tax Clinic’ for diagnosis of their problems and its description.

She said the authority would also introduce other sectors in the tax clinic initiative.

The minister appreciated the efforts of PRA for taking the initiative of introducing ‘Tax Clinic’ as a tool to educate taxpayers and introduce new means of technology for the generation and expansion of tax net. She assured full support to the authority as and when required and agreed on extending legislative support to make more laws about taxation to avoid litigation.

On the occasion, PRA Chairperson Dr Raheal Siddiqui said the ‘Tax Clinic’ would not only help educate taxpayers with the applicable laws, process of registration, filling of returns and use of applicable monitoring systems but would also provide the authority and its taxpayers an opportunity to have frequent and extensive contacts to improve taxpayer facilitation and compliance.

He shed light on the advantages of introducing technology in generating taxes and shared his vision of proceeding forward by initiating more tax clinics for different sectors.

Later talking to reporters, Siddiqui said the five percent reduced sales tax rate for beauty salon owners was an incentive for those who opted for BIMS, otherwise the ratio would remain 16 percent. He said the authority would launch BIMS at later stage and the workshop was aimed at inviting businesswomen associated with beauty parlour and having discussion with the IT and enforcement wing officials of PRA to understand the processes of registration and filing of tax returns.

The PRA chairperson told journalists that they were going to hold another tax clinic with the real estate sector on October 5 on the same pattern. To a question, he said the authority had initially prioritised the large-scale and renowned beauty salons for bringing them into the tax net. Siddiqui further said the authority had collected more than Rs21 billion in the first three months of fiscal year 2017-18 against the annual target of Rs130 billion.