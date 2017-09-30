LAHORE - A Chinese company has decided to invest heavily in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy and it will start its venture by investing Rs4 billion to establish a Soda Ash plant near Joharabad, Punjab.

In this regard, CEO of Hong Kong Zhong Huan Company Manli Wang visited Pakistan and after looking into the opportunities and business climate in detail, he decided to make investments in Pakistan.

Wang has also inked an MoU with the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) which was signed by Brigadier Khalid Mehmmod (r), General Manager of the PMDC. Other top officials of the PMDC were also present during the signing ceremony.

Soda Ash is used for manufacturing soaps, detergents, glass, paper, detergents, baking soda and other necessary materials and there are only two plants producing Soda Ash in Pakistan making room for other entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the occasion, Manli Wang said that Pakistan is one of the best countries in the world for investment which offers safety of investment and returns that are better than any other country. Pakistan has all the necessary ingredients to become one of the most developed countries in the region and it offers countless opportunities for foreign investors backed with best investment rules and regulations while officials and masses are very friendly and helpful, he said.

He noted that Pakistan is not what is portrayed in the media that scares away investors and that we would be pleased to make heavy investments in this friendly country.

Pakistan carries a better image of improved law and order and economic situation while China Pakistan Economic Corridor will usher in a new era of progress with the launch of several projects, said Wang.

He said the project will not only reduce China’s over ten thousand kilometre trade route to 2,500 kilometres but will also provide Pakistan with the service benefits.