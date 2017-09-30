KARACHI - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has advised all potential exporters to get themselves registered with the EU's REX (Registration of Exporters)

system for origin certification by December 30. The issuance of certificate of origin by TDAP for the EU-GSP plus, which is being actively processed by the authority, will cease after this date (Dec 30), said a TDAP statement issued here on Friday.It said only REX registered exporters would subsequently be able to issue statements on origin (SOO) in respect of their EU shipments.