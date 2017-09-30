ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) and Eriell Oilfield Services - a Russian company which specialises in providing drilling and construction services to oil and gas companies - has engaged in Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint collaboration in projects pertaining to oil and gas sector in Pakistan.

In this regard, the MoU signing ceremony was held here which was attended by the KPOGCL CEO, KPOGCL chief and delegates from the Eriell Oilfield Services. The MoU was signed by KPOGCL CEO Raziuddin Razi from KPOGCL and Dilshod Akhmedov from Eriell Oilfield services. Under the MoU, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get latest softwares and on-job training to bring their working capacity at par with international standards.

On the occasion, the KPOGCL CEO said “This will enable our dream to create professionals of KP in oil and gas to satiate the demands of future.” The MoU signing with Eriell Oilfield Services shows international companies keen interest for investments in projects of mutual interests of KP and it reflects a positive indicator with improved security situation in the province. “FC platoons are specially being raised to give security to all local and international investors working in KP,” the KPOGCL CEO said.

Since 2013, due to KP robust contributions towards national grid envisages in terms of hydrocarbons production. Pakistan has achieved foreign exchange savings of billions of rupees. Eriell Oilfield Services Managing Director Dilshod Akhmedov also spoke about his company’s vision to promote and share technology to developing nations in order to train young professionals with latest cost effective techniques, efficient planning models Etc. “All commitments from our side shall be followed in letter and spirit and we shall provide cooperation and investment to help achieve KPOGCL, KP and most importantly Pakistan to achieve its goals.