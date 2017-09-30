LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javed has invited the Indonesian businessmen to step into joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts in auto parts, agriculture and various other sectors of economy.

While talking to the Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri at Chief Minister’s House, the LCCI president said that partnership between the businessmen of the two countries would help explore trade and investment opportunities. He said that the bilateral trade figures fairly indicate the economic relations between the two countries. However, the gap of trade needs to be shortened by way of allowing Pakistan to export more items to Indonesia. Malik said that there is also a lot of scope for Indonesia to make investment in Pakistan. Indonesia has a fairly advanced petro-chemical, rubber, plywood, telecommunication and tourism industry. He said that Indonesia can make direct investment in these industries and can also enter into joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

The LCCI president said that potential areas should be studied and monitored by the commercial sections of diplomatic missions for promoting trade and investment between the two countries, and this is possible through active engagement of the chambers of commerce & Industry of the two countries, frequent exchange of economic and trade delegations to identify the areas of mutual interest and arranging single country exhibitions in each other’s country.

He said that the LCCI really appreciates the Indonesian embassy for maintaining excellent working relations which also contribute in enhancing trade ties between two countries. He said that Indonesia and Pakistan – members of OIC - are bonded together by old historical links and enjoy cordial relations based on commonality of religion. The Indonesian ambassador said that serious efforts are being made to enhance the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia.