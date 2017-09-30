ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has invited Bahraini entrepreneurs to take benefit of attractive investment regime in Pakistan, particularly in energy and infrastructure development sectors.

While talking to Shura Council of Bahrain Chairman Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh here on Friday, the president called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and intelligence-sharing with Bahrain. Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah were also present on the occasion.

President Mamnoon highlighted that the volume of bilateral trade does not commensurate with the true potential of both countries; therefore, it needs to be further enhanced. He said that Pakistan would welcome Bahraini investment particularly in the energy and infrastructure development sectors, where Pakistan offers an attractive investment regime.

The president emphasized need for further enhancing mutual contacts so that joint ventures could be initiated in commercial and industrial sectors between the two countries. He also offered cooperation for the students and officials of Bahrain in different fields of life. Expressing pleasure on the exchange of high-level delegations, the president called for further enhancing these contacts so that joint ventures could be initiated in commercial and industrial sectors between the two countries.

He also expressed good wishes for the people, government and the Crown Prince of Bahrain. The president stated that Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani is committed to promote Pakistan’s relations with the international community especially with the Islamic World which is commendable.

The Shura Council chairman expressed the desire to benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and underlined that Pakistan is an important country not only for Bahrain but for the whole Muslim Ummah.