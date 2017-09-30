PCMA’s second AGM held

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) took place here on Friday at a local hotel in which the official announcement of the PCMA election 2017 was made by the PCMA election commission, after which Zubair F Tufail, newly elected chairman; Zafar Mahmood, Senior Vice Chairman and Abdul Qayoom, Vice Chairman took over the charge of their offices. While speaking on this occasion, Zubair vowed to expedite the process of establishing the Petrochemical Complex for bringing revolution in the chemical industry of Pakistan. He thanked for the valuable efforts made by the former PCMA chairman Muhammad Adrees. He assured to bring the private and public sector stakeholders on board for evolving a viable plan for erecting the petrochemical complex on ground. Zafar and Abdul Qayoom also pledged to exploit their capabilities and links for providing the local chemical industry with the facilities and support to come at par with international chemical industry.

Broadband subscribers including for 3G, 4G cross 46.9 million

ISLAMABAD (APP): The total broadband subscribers, including for 3G and 4G services, have crossed around 46.9 million mark in the country till August this year, registering a reasonable growth rate with each passing month. As per latest figures issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the number of broadband users was around 45.6 million till July 2017 and major contribution has been made in shape of 3G and 4G subscribers by Mobile Phone Operators which reached 44.5 million by August. The number of broadband subscribers in other technologies included DSL 1,549,688, HFC 51,065, Wimax 160,519, FTTH 51,097, EvDO 565,709 and other 9,264 subscribers. Experts of telecom industry are having a viewpoint that portable mobile broadband devices like MiFi and Wingles are one of the main reasons of this growth in 3G/4G subscribers and many more will follow this trend in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, the mobile broadband is helping in widespread adoption of social media which has an impact on everyday lives of billions of people around the world. Social media has also been gaining vast popularity among masses in Pakistan. The introduction of mobile broadband coupled with influx of affordable smartphones had a catalytic effect on use of social media. People turn towards social media to voice their opinions, experiences, suggestions and feedback on any topic or constituent of the society.





Minister to open canola sowing on Oct 7

MULTAN (APP): Punjab Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha will formally open canola sowing here at Jalalpur Pirwala on Oct 7. A spokesman of agriculture department said that canola sowing season usually began from Oct 1 and most of farmers would start sowing this oil seed crop early next month. However, its formal opening would be held on Oct 7 after a seminar being organised by the agriculture department and Pakistan Crop Protection Association at agriculture research farm of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) at Jalalpur Pirwala. The agriculture department was holding seminars at village, union council, tehsil and district levels to create awareness among farmers on benefits and production technology of canola cultivation in Punjab. Provincial Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha would preside over the seminar. Vice chancellor MNSUA Dr Asif Ali and Punjab Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mahmud would also be present.

Over 1,500 progressive farmers of South Punjab have been invited to attend the event.

Railways outsources four trains under public-private partnership

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of four trains under public-private partnership to private sector parties. The trains were outsourced under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules, 2004 through competitive, fair and transparent bidding process. However, Pakistan Railways has not privatized any passenger train since 2012, official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP. They said the trains which were outsourced by Pakistan Railways included Night Coach, Hazara Express, Fareed Express and Shalimar Express. The sources said that Pakistan Railways was getting revenue of Rs. 4416.842 million per annum and Rs. 368.070 million per month from four outsourced trains. Pakistan Railways was earning Rs 4.416 billion annually after outsourcing the commercial management of four passenger trains as compared to the earning of Rs 1.761 billion before outsourcing, they added.