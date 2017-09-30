ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on September 27 for the combined income groups increased by 0.78 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 225.21 points against 223.47 points of last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.92 per cent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 increased by 0.88 percent as it went up from 214.51 points in the previous week to 216.39 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs 35,000, also increased by 0.83 percent, 0.83 percent, 0.79 percent and 0.71 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 items registered decrease, while 13 items increase with the remaining 30 items' prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, garlic, tea, red chilly, chicken farm (live), potatoes, pulse mash (washed), pulse mung (washed), eggs hen (farm) and sugar.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, wheat, gur, milk (powder) pulse gram (washed), LPG (Cylinder), pulse masoor (washed), mutton, mustard oil, vegetable ghee and fire wood.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), rice irri-6, bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt powder, cooked daal, tea prepared (cup), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity, gas charges, kerosene oil, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, hi-sped diesel, telephone calls and bath soap.