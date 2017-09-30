KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another range-bound session on Friday. The benchmark KSE 100-index, after making an intra-day high of 180 points and a low of 76 points, closed at 42,409 while gaining 46 points.

In the banking space, UBL (down 0.87%) and MCB (0.43%) lost further ground, cumulatively taking away 23 points from the KSE-100.

Mixed sentiments were seen in the cement sector as FCCL (up 1.12%), CHCC (2.90%) and PIOC (2.46%) closed in the green, whereas KOHC (down 1.67%), LUCK (1.24%) and DGKC (1.35%) dropped in value.

SEARL (up 5%) from the pharmaceutical sector hit its upper circuit as the company announced its FY17 result, where the company posted EPS of Rs15.30 with a cash payout of Rs8/share and a bonus issue of 20%, said dealer at JS Global. Market participants said speculations on rising textile exports through the EU GSP Plus scheme and upbeat financial results played a catalyst role in higher close.

Volumes slightly improved to 173m shares as compared to 140m shares of the previous trading session. While traded value decreased to Rs5.4b/$52m.

A total of 369 active symbols were traded in the session, of which 224 closed in advance, 130 in decline and 15 remained unchanged.

KEL (up 5.71%) led the volume charts with 38m shares of the power utility exchanging hands. Brokers recommend investors to remain cautious given political uncertainties and concerning economic indicators.