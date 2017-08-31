ACCA member one of Pakistan’s youngest CFOs

LAHORE (PR): The historic city of Multan is home to one of the country’s youngest CFOs. In Multan, international professional bodies like ACCA are instrumental in making world-class chartered certified accountancy qualifications accessible to the youth of South Punjab region. Currently working as the Chief Financial Officer at Colony Textile Mills Limited, ACCA Member, Atta Mohyuddin Khan has made the entire South Punjab proud with his inspirational story of becoming an ACCA Member and clinching on to the top management position in his young career. Due to the world-class learning he was exposed to during his ACCA qualification, Atta has successfully executed difficult projects such as ERP Implementation and has also successfully spearheaded the process of getting Multan’s renowned name in the textile industry at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Kick starting his career as a Manager, this young lad from Multan convinced his superiors through his exemplary performance to promote him to the top position of CFO in just 7 years of his career with Colony Textile Mills Limited.

Being crowned with accolades such as ‘Youngest CFO from the Multan region’, Atta Mohyuddin Khan beautifully represents the true potential of this region. With government support and further penetration of international professional bodies like ACCA this region can be transformed into a commercial hub and human resource powerhouse.

Metro Cash & Carry collaborates with PFA

LAHORE (PR): METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan and Punjab Food Authority recently concluded a month-long successful collaboration on the School of Hygiene Training program, where METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan provided its team of quality assurance experts that served as the master trainers at the designated school, as well as over 1000 sets of aprons and hygiene caps for the participants. To conclude this one-month collaboration program, a closing meeting was organised at PFA head office between METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan and PFA representatives, headed by Director General PFA Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal and Marek Minkiewicz, MD METRO.

Marek Minkiewicz appreciated the DG PFA for his efforts on this long term sustainable initiative “School of Hygiene for food handlers” while Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal also appreciated the support offered by METRO management on appointing competent expert team as master trainer and the commitment for making this initiative successful.

During the training program, 1400 food handlers from different hotels, restaurants, caterers, and small & medium food business organizations were trained in 8 batches at each divisional PFA school. Along with food handlers the internally recruited PFA master trainers were also trained at a level where they can independently run these training schools.