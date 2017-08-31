MULTAN:- The agriculture department has advised the growers to drain out rainwater from cotton fields immediately in order to avoid losses. Assistant Director Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that farmers should drain out water from cotton field at the earliest because if rain water remained accumulated in cotton fields for 48 hours, then it affects fruit of the crop.–APP
Farmers must drain out water from cotton fields
