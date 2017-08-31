ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Energy and Power Division on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on energy conservation.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali said the government had established National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, which had introduced energy labelling regime aiming at production of the most efficient electrical home appliances. He said that under the programme, JICA would extend support through their experts for developing an effective phasing out strategy of inefficient appliances ensuring mandatory Pakistan Energy Labelling Regime and for the study of upgrading National Power System Expansion plan.

The minister said Pakistan had already established an accredited fan testing laboratory for labelling of efficiency of fans. He said the Pakistan Energy Label Authorisation certificates had been given to 13 fan manufacturers, who had complied with the criteria. Abid said 154,500 security stickers for Pakistan Energy Label Fans had been given and installation of all these labelled fans ultimately reduce connected load demand of 6-9MW. By widening the programme for other home electrical appliances, particularly air-conditions and refrigerators, manufacturing of less efficient electrical appliances would be stopped, he added.

The head of JICA delegation, Yasuhiro Tojo appreciated the efforts of the present government to overcome energy crisis and extended technical support for strengthening the energy conservation regime of Pakistan.

220 kV grid station

connected at Jhimpir

Staff Reporter from Lahore: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the construction work of 220 kV grid station and transmission line at Jhimpir for evacuation of power from wind power plants installed at Jhimpir wind cluster.

According to NTDC spokesman, 85 km long 220 kV transmission line from Jhimpir to Tando Muhammad Khan Road Hyderabad has also been energised. Presently, 338MW power from Jhimpir Wind Cluster has been evacuated and added to the national grid against the installed capacity of 379MW of wind power plants in Jhimpir. Resultantly, the voltage level will be improved and benefit the consumers of Hesco and other parts of the Sindh.