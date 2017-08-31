Palm oil imports surged by over 68pc in July

ISLAMABAD (APP): The palm oil imports into the country surged by 68.56 percent during the month of July 2017 compared to the same month of the last year. Pakistan imported palm oil worth $176.600 million in July 2017 compared to the imports of $104.771 million in July 2016, showing growth of 68.56 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On month-on-month basis, the imports increased by 11.05 percent in July 2017 when compared to the imports of $159.034 million in June 2017. In terms of quantity, the palm oil imports soared by 62.33 percent by growing from 150,728 metric tons in July 2016 to 244,671 metric tons in July 2017. While on month-on-month basis, the imports of the commodity increased by 11.71 percent in July when compared to the imports of 219,032 metric tons in June 2017, the data revealed. Meanwhile, the soyabean oil imports into the country surged by 175.5 percent by growing from $15.304 million in July 2016 to $42.163 million in July 2017.

On month on month basis, the soyabean oil imports increased by 311.31 percent in July 2017 when compared to the imports of $10.251 million in June 2017, according to the data. In terms of quantity, the palm oil imports into the country increased by 397.34 percent in July 2017 by growing from 11,137 metric tons during July 2016 to 55,389 metric tons in July 2017. On month-on-month basis, the soyabean imports into the country increased by 467.74 percent in July 2017 when compared to the imports of 9,756 metric tons in June 2017.

18th Textile Asia International Exhibition in Sept

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): After a huge success of Textile Asia 2015 and 2016 in Lahore, the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association is organising the three-day Textile Asia International Exhibition 2017 here at Expo Centre from September 16 to 18, 2017. PRGMEA central chairman Ijaz Khokhar said here Wednesday that the Association is organising this mega textile exhibition third time in Lahore in collaboration with Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, where more than 50,000 trade and corporate visitors are expected during three days. Besides, more than 600 foreign delegates are participating. He added that this year's theme is 'Advantages of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Textile Industry of both countries'. Khokhar said that event will provide an effective platform for collaborations to the textile sector's SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), majority of which are located in Punjab, having no financial capacity to attend international exhibitions.

PRGMEA vice chairman Jawwad A Chaudhry said that three-day event is Pakistan's biggest trade show of B2B (business to business) value added textile, garment, embroidery, digital printing machineries, chemicals and allied services. Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan president Dr Khursheed Nizam said that the International Textile Asia Trade Show is an enduring event.

Pervaiz elected Aptma Punjab chief

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) office bearers and the Executive Committee members have been elected unopposed for 2017-18. Ali Pervaiz has been elected unopposed as chairman of Aptma Punjab for 2017-18. Also, the whole executive committee of Aptma Punjab including Adil Bashir as Senior Vice Chairman, Aamir Sheikh as Vice Chairman, Shargeel Khalid as Treasurer and Asad Kamal, Ashar Khurram, Azhar Majeed, Faisal Shafi, Muhammad Siddique, Zaeem Ahmed, Imran Ghafoor and Umair Umar have been elected as members unopposed. The outgoing APTMA Punjab chairman Syed Ali Ahsan has congratulated the newly elected office bearers and members, wishing them successful journey ahead. Meanwhile, no other contestant had filed nominations against six vacant seats from Punjab for Central Executive Committee CEC. Therefore, Gohar Ejaz, S M Tanveer, Ahsan Bashir, Tanvir Gulzar and Fazal Ahmed from Punjab were elected for the CEC APTMA.

All the new elected members and office bearers of the Executive Committees will take charge of their office on September 29, 2017. This is the ninth consecutive year of ruling group in the annual elections of Aptma.

During the ensuing year, the Aptma management and leadership has secured Rs180 billion textile industry package from the government and presently working for its implementation in true letter and spirit. The upcoming team will hopefully be able to take the industry ahead so far as the restoration of viability and growth in exports is concerned.

Gohar said the unopposed victory of his group is a clear manifestation of the confidence reposed by the Aptma members on their leadership. He also congratulated the newly elected members at the centre and zonal level, urging them to give their best in the larger interest of the industry and the association.

Over Rs78.7b released for development projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has so far released over Rs 78.7 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total allocations of Rs.1001 billion. The released funds include Rs 15696.1 million for federal ministries and Rs 14507 million for special areas, according to latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms. Out of these allocations, Rs 2600 million have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13660 million under PSDP 2017-18. The government also released Rs 609 million for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48701.460 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 409.553 million.

An amount of Rs 300 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 20143 million while Rs 163 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 815 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 723.932 have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs2992.846 million, Rs 223.7 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 11498.353 million whereas Rs 500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 3500 million.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 61 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 322 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government released Rs4040 million for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25344.303 million, Rs 5578 million for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs18300 million whereas Rs 4889 million have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs26900 million for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs 3211 million for Prime Minister's Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs 900 million have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs7500. An amount of Rs 3211.746 million have been released for Prime Minister's Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs20000 million, according to the data.