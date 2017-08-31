ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Mohammad Pervaiz Malik has said that economic and social indicators are on the rise in Pakistan and Pakistan offers a lucrative market for investment.

Talking to UK High Commissioner, Thomas Drew who called on him here on Wednesday, Pervaiz Malik said that UK has been a great supporter of enhanced market access for Pakistani products in the EU. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha.

He welcomed the British High Commissioner and said that United Kingdom is Pakistan’s biggest trade partner in Europe with bilateral trade amounting to 2.08 billion Euros in 2016.

Pervaiz Malik said that it is a matter of satisfaction for both sides that bilateral trade between the two countries has been increasing over a period of time. “Pakistan’s inclusion in EU’s “Special Incentive Arrangement for Good Governance and Sustainable Development” has been the major catalyst for promoting bilateral trade”, he added.

The minister said that UK has been a great supporter of enhanced market access for Pakistani products in the EU. Its support was crucial for Pakistan’s inclusion in EU’s GSP+ Scheme in 2014 and then for a successful review in 2016 by the EU Parliament. “Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the Government of UK decision to maintain the enhanced level of market access available to Pakistan in EU under its GSP+ Scheme after formal exit from the EU”, added the minister.

He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK has increased from 1.5b Euros in 2013 to 2.08b Euros in 2016 that represents an increase of 39%. During the current year of 2017, the statistics indicate an increase over 2016. Pakistan’s exports to UK amounted to 1.3 billion Euros while imports from UK amounted to 756m Euros. Pervaiz Malik further said that the economic and social indicators are on the rise in Pakistan and Pakistan offers a lucrative market for investment.

British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew congratulated Mohammad Pervaiz Malik on becoming the Commerce Minister and said that UK will continue its support for Pakistan and is always ready to work on ways to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has stressed the need for promoting cooperation in education and other sectors of mutual interest between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony regarding 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Furqat Sidiqov, Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev, the ceremony's organising committee president Rohail Ikramul Haq, Secretary General Dr Shahid Hassan, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit and others also spoke on the occasion.

The governor said that Pakistan was the third country that opened up its embassy in Uzbekistan 25 years ago which is a clear manifestation of the fact as to how much Pakistan valued its relations with Uzbekistan. He said that since then both the countries have successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations.

He also appreciated the Uzbekistan's efforts for scaling up its literacy rate up to 98 percent, which eminently showed its commitment, well-conceived policies and responsibilities with regard to promotion of education, research and technology.