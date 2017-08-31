KARACHI - Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon has said that the investors will be provided necessary facilities and information through a one-window facility by "Business Facilitation Centre (BFC)" in the SBI to simplify and develop a conducive environment for investors in the province.

She said this while chairing a meeting of Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell (SICIC) set up by the Sindh government under the SBI to improve the environment for investment. The officials of World Bank, Planning and Development, Excise and Taxation and Industries departments, SESSI, Sindh Building Control Authority, SBI and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the SBI chairperson said that the BFC will facilitate the investors and businessmen to get their problems resolved from the department concerned so that they can launch the business in the possible minimum time. She directed the officials concerned to develop the automated portal for the investors and connect all departments concerned to it so that problems of the investors could be resolved faster with mutual cooperation. Naheed called upon the officials concerned that the investors should be given a sense of good faith that their problems are being resolved in the BFC in the healthy environment.

“This spirit of the officials will encourage the investors which will help attract more investment because satisfaction of the investors and promotion of business activities is our ultimate goal,” she added.