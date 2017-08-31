LAHORE - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that the Tevta needed expertise, master trainers and other training opportunities from the United States for students.

Briefing US Consul General Lahore Elazabeth Kennedy Trudeau here on Wednesday at Tevta Secretariat, he said that the Tevta wanted to extend the collaboration with the United States in fields of livestock, agriculture and English Language teaching. Qaiser said the Tevta wanted to start English language course in collaboration with US for 1,000 students, therefore US consul general’s support was required in this regard. This would benefit youth of Punjab who were real power of the country, he said. He said the TEVTA had increased the number of apprenticeship for its students from 3,000 to 71,000. In next four years these numbers would be increased up to 200,000, he said and added that at apprenticeship a student was provided up to Rs7,000 besides training at the industry. He briefed the US consul general that Tevta was already working in collaboration with Japan and Turkey in several fields. The US consul general said the US was also interested in working with Tevta as working in this field with Pakistan would strengthen Pakistan-US relations. She said that the US would also work with Turkish, Japanese and German organisations in Pakistan as this would increase the quality.

The US consul general also appreciated the increase in the number of apprenticeship by Tevta. She also visited cooking classes and talked to the students.