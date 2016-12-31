An 8 percent raise has been witnessed in the income of 8 big shrines including Data Darbar under Auqaf and religious affairs department in one year.

The media reports said income of Data Darbar surged by Rs 15 million from the period from January to November 2016.

Financial data revealed that additional donations worth Rs10.47 million were poured in cash box of Data Darbar’s shrine, Rs1.9 million in cash box of Hazrat Peer Maki’s shrine, Rs3 lacs 94 thousands in cash box of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir’s shrine, Rs2 lacs 88 thousands in cash box of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain’s shrine, Rs2.098 million in cash box of Bibi Pak Daman’s shrine, Rs1.069 million in cash box of Baha-ud-din Zakariya’s tomb, Rs8 lac 28 thousands in cash box of Shams Tabrizi’shrine and Rs1.183 million in cash box of Shams Tabrizi’s shrine.

In order to ensure transparency with regard to collection of cash from donation boxes of shrines, monitoring teams are being set up.