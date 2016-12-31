Lahore - The USA entrepreneurs along with the PML-N USA held a dinner reception in honour of Pakistan Poultry Association Zonal Secretary Major (r) Javed Bukhari in New York.

The reception was attended by Pakistani expatriates, prominent local figures, noted entrepreneurs and the PML-N leadership including, PML-N USA President Rohail Dar, General Secretary Rana Saeed, Information Secretary Syed Anwar Wasti, chief coordinator Afzal Butt and New York state president Ahmed Jaan.

Speaking on this occasion, PPA Zonal General Secretary Major (r) Javed Bukhari appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis for the development of their country. He invited them to visit Pakistan with a committed aim, to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, apart from enhancing trade volume between the two countries.

He stressed the need for enhancing existing people-to-people contact, trade and the exchange of high-level visits between the US and Pakistan.

Information secretary Syed Anwar Wasti said that Pakistani expatriates commitment validate the fact that Pakistan is politically and economically a very sound country under the present regime and investors see it as a place where their investment is secure.

Anwar Wasti said that overseas Pakistanis are keen to invest in various sectors of Pakistan including energy, environment technology, food, Information Technology and textile.

We are making efforts to bring together the business entrepreneurs from the US and Pakistan so as to facilitate the US investments in Pakistan. It is a positive development that international investors are coming to Pakistan for exploring trade opportunities. This also indicates that business environment of Pakistan is continuously improving.