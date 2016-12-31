KARACHI - The Sindh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company to produce electricity from garbage and agricultural waste in Karachi and other parts of the province, an official said on Friday.

The agreement was signed during Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s visit to the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) in Beijing. The CM was in Beijing as part of a Pakistani delegation attending the 6th Joint Committee for Cooperation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “Under the MoU, CSIC and its sister company Dewe Group Holding Co Ltd (DGHOL) will produce electricity from garbage lifted in Karachi,” a spokesman for the Sindh CM told news. “The Chinese company will also generate power from agricultural waste collected from rural areas of Sindh,” he added.

“Besides shipbuilding, the CSIC has expertise in producing electricity from garbage. It is also involved in producing wind power,” the spokesman elaborated.

The agreement was signed by Sindh Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon, CSIC Vice President Qian Jianping and DGHOL Vice President Ji Yutao.

The two companies will send their experts to Sindh to asses the investment required and decide a way forward.

During the meeting, Murad also invited CSIC to initiate a wind power generation project in Sindh.

A team from the Chinese company will visit Sindh to look into wind power, the CM’s spokesman said.

The CM also held a meeting with the Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group, which has been contracted to lift garbage from the South and East districts of Karachi.

According to the CM’s spokesman, the company informed the Sindh delegation that its cleaning machinery will reach Karachi by the first week of January 2017. The company will start its operations, including lifting of garbage from houses and mechanical sweeping of roads by the end of January or the first week of February.

The Sindh government has been struggling to contain Karachi’s garbage emergency. In neighbourhoods across the city, mounds of garbage can be seen steadily piling up, often creating hurdles for foot and vehicular traffic.

There is no reliable data on the amount of solid waste the metropolis generates on a daily basis, though estimates suggest it runs into thousands of tonnes.Much of the waste ends up in dumps, alleyways and open spaces, where it remains for weeks if not longer. Some of it is burnt in bonfires are feared to create health and environmental hazards.